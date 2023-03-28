Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IJR opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.42. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

