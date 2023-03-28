Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 7,460 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,460 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YOU. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,182,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,875,000 after purchasing an additional 826,003 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 119.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,721,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,062,000 after buying an additional 2,028,361 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Clear Secure by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,082,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,982,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Stock Up 7.7 %

YOU stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. Clear Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $128.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on YOU. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,801,352 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $52,239,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,861,120 shares in the company, valued at $140,972,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clear Secure news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,801,352 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $52,239,208.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,861,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,972,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,656,352 shares of company stock worth $106,192,358. Insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Profile

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

