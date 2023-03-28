Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stake Reduced by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,518 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Amplitude worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amplitude by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Amplitude by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 227,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Amplitude by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Amplitude by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 49,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.36. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $238,994.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 967,394 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $50,405.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $238,994.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 967,394 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,184.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock worth $326,261 over the last ninety days. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMPL. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Amplitude from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amplitude from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

