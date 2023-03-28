Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $224,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 13,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

Comcast Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $36.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $153.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

