Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Short Interest Up 402.5% in March

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,165,000 shares, a growth of 402.5% from the February 28th total of 3,018,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 528.4 days.

Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $31.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWCDF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

