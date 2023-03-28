Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 215.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after buying an additional 800,290 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 104.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,398,000 after acquiring an additional 764,385 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $102,067,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,062,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,672,000 after purchasing an additional 195,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 165,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,224,000 after purchasing an additional 152,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $278.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.31. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $269,745.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Articles

