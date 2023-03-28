Tsfg LLC Sells 246 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Tsfg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

IXN opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $59.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.27.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

