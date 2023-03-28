Tsfg LLC Acquires Shares of 650 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Tsfg LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $90.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

