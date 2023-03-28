3,815 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 319.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,554,000 after buying an additional 3,168,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after buying an additional 2,906,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,019,000. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Shares of ATVI opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.72. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $85.72.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

