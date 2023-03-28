Tsfg LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,527,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QQQM opened at $127.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.56 and its 200-day moving average is $117.15. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $104.62 and a one year high of $152.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

