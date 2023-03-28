Tsfg LLC Sells 480 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Tsfg LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,253,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,945,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,989,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 40,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AAXJ opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.41. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $54.39 and a 12-month high of $78.01.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

