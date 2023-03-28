Tsfg LLC Has $44,000 Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Operations LP lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $174,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,841 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 329.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,952 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after acquiring an additional 448,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Coinbase Global by 320.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,011 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 428,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COIN. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Cowen cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $128,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 11,332 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,622.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $128,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 57,006 shares of company stock worth $2,587,487 and have sold 289,234 shares worth $15,216,199. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $62.54 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $206.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

