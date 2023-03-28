Tsfg LLC Has $44,000 Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Operations LP lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $174,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,841 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 329.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 583,952 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after acquiring an additional 448,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Coinbase Global by 320.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,011 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,472,000 after purchasing an additional 428,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on COIN. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Cowen cut shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.32.
Insider Activity at Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $62.54 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $206.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 82.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.89%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.
