Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Down 98.6% in March

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the February 28th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Light Price Performance
OTCMKTS LGSXY opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. Light has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $5.48.
About Light
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Light (LGSXY)
- Interactive Brokers: A Better Bet Than Schwab Post-SVB?
- 3 Cash-Rich Companies That Buy-and-Hold Investors Can Love
- 3 Small Financial Software Makers Showing Strong Chart Action
- Bullish News May Push Vertex Pharmaceuticals Above 52-Week High
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Light Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.