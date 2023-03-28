Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Down 98.6% in March

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXYGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the February 28th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Light Price Performance

OTCMKTS LGSXY opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84. Light has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $5.48.

About Light

Light SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization of electric power services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Distribution, Trading and Others. The Generation segment generates electric power, which is based on the management of the hydraulic power of Paraíba do Sul and Ribeirão das Lajes rivers.

