1,250 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AES by 99.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,309,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,509,000 after buying an additional 2,647,058 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP boosted its position in shares of AES by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 4,535,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,296 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in AES by 3,973.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,822,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,438 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 69.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,173,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AES Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AES to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of AES stock opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is -75.86%.

About AES

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

