Tsfg LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,490 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,210,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,829,000 after buying an additional 2,264,745 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 248.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,838,000 after buying an additional 3,058,643 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,672,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,763,000 after buying an additional 260,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 3,145,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,119,000 after acquiring an additional 130,503 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

