Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Short Interest Update

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a growth of 357.9% from the February 28th total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) by 104.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Pasithea Therapeutics worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTTA stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.

