Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Grows By 352.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 352.6% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSJS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
BSJS opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS)
- Interactive Brokers: A Better Bet Than Schwab Post-SVB?
- 3 Cash-Rich Companies That Buy-and-Hold Investors Can Love
- 3 Small Financial Software Makers Showing Strong Chart Action
- Bullish News May Push Vertex Pharmaceuticals Above 52-Week High
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.