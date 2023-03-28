Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Grows By 352.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJSGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 352.6% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSJS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJS opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

