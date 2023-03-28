Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Grows By 352.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 352.6% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSJS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJS opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

