PBCO Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PBCO) Short Interest Update

PBCO Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PBCO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PBCO Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PBCO opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. PBCO Financial has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Get PBCO Financial alerts:

PBCO Financial (OTCMKTS:PBCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter.

About PBCO Financial

PBCO Financial Corp. is a locally-owned community bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers e-banking, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded by Michael L. Sickels and Kenneth D. Trautman Jr. in July 1997 and is headquartered in Medford, OR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PBCO Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBCO Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.