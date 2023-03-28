iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, a growth of 339.0% from the February 28th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

EWZS stock opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $17.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 457.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

