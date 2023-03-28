Short Interest in Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Increases By 468.7%

Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,600 shares, an increase of 468.7% from the February 28th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,306,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pervasip Stock Performance

Shares of PVSP stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Pervasip has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corp. engages in the development and delivery of products and technologies to agricultural markets. It focuses on improving grow conditions, yields and value in hydroponic and other indoor grow facility applications. The company was founded on July 22, 1964 and is headquartered in Rye Brook, NY.

