Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the February 28th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Centrica Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Centrica has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $5.29.

Get Centrica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPYYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Centrica from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.61) to GBX 110 ($1.35) in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.83.

About Centrica

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.