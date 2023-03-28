Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE NMI opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $10.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
