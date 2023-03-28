Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE NMI opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $10.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 31.1% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 697,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 165,378 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 155,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 322.3% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 67,834 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

