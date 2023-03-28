Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Pareto Securities cut Tgs Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Tgs Asa Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TGSGY opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40. Tgs Asa has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $19.99.
Tgs Asa Cuts Dividend
About Tgs Asa
TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tgs Asa (TGSGY)
- Interactive Brokers: A Better Bet Than Schwab Post-SVB?
- 3 Cash-Rich Companies That Buy-and-Hold Investors Can Love
- 3 Small Financial Software Makers Showing Strong Chart Action
- Bullish News May Push Vertex Pharmaceuticals Above 52-Week High
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.