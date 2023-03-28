Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Pareto Securities cut Tgs Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Tgs Asa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TGSGY opened at $15.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40. Tgs Asa has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Tgs Asa Cuts Dividend

About Tgs Asa

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th were given a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Tgs Asa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.30%.

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

