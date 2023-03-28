Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Increases By 440.0%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 440.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Universal Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of UMGP stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Universal Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39.
About Universal Media Group
