Short Interest in Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Increases By 440.0%

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 440.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Universal Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of UMGP stock opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Universal Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39.

About Universal Media Group

Universal Media Group, Inc operates as a media conglomerate. The company focuses on implementation of celebrity-based programming, social media, and interactive television. It provides VFX consultation, art production, and management services to the video game, film, and television. The company was founded on August 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

