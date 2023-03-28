Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the February 28th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDS opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Cannabis Sativa has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.26.
About Cannabis Sativa
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cannabis Sativa (CBDS)
- Interactive Brokers: A Better Bet Than Schwab Post-SVB?
- 3 Cash-Rich Companies That Buy-and-Hold Investors Can Love
- 3 Small Financial Software Makers Showing Strong Chart Action
- Bullish News May Push Vertex Pharmaceuticals Above 52-Week High
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.