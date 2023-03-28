L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the February 28th total of 143,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 813,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCAA. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 214.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 533,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 364,228 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $644,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 45.3% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 749,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 233,539 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,725,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCAA opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Company Profile

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.

