U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 484.6% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

U.S. Gold Stock Performance

Shares of USAU stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. U.S. Gold has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in U.S. Gold by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. 4.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About U.S. Gold

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

