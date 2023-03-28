U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 484.6% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
U.S. Gold Stock Performance
Shares of USAU stock opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. U.S. Gold has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in U.S. Gold by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in U.S. Gold by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. 4.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About U.S. Gold
U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.
Further Reading
