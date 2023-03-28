Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,150 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 124.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,562,000 after buying an additional 3,383,767 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,350,000 after buying an additional 1,987,058 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,484,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,665,000 after buying an additional 1,790,559 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.5 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.40.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

