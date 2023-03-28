Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $498,000 Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 25.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 30.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,033 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $186,647,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 17.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,181 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.1 %

Snowflake stock opened at $134.97 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $246.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.37 and its 200-day moving average is $153.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Snowflake to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,413,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,928 shares of company stock valued at $26,079,959. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

