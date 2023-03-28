8,618 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMB opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

