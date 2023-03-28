SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $181.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $186.24.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

