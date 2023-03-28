The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.07.

HSY opened at $250.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $251.13.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total transaction of $47,679.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,604 shares of company stock valued at $11,750,016. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

