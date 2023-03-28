Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,303 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,678,000 after buying an additional 2,279,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,559,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after buying an additional 9,899,186 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

