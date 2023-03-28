Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,903,000. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.0 %

WSM stock opened at $118.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.80. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $176.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.42 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.