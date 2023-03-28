Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,806,000 after acquiring an additional 37,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Entergy by 10.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $104.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.58.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.07.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

