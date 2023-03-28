Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $8.38 Million Stock Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 282,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,046,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,614,000 after buying an additional 553,311 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Open Text by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the third quarter worth about $8,664,000. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Stock Performance

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 81.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.