Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 768 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $393.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $412.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.66. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

