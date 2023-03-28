HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Position Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,764 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 77.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 509.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSBC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.21) to GBX 775 ($9.52) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.68) to GBX 780 ($9.58) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.58) to GBX 840 ($10.32) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $678.22.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $132.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.67%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

