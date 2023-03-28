Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,374,000 after buying an additional 5,638,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 218.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,811,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,799 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $38,925,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $35,681,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.47.

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

