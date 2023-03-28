Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $157.54 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.82. The company has a market cap of $277.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

