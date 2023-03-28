Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Advance Auto Parts worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,291,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,936,000 after purchasing an additional 277,906 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,018,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,850,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 559,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $114.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.58. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.05 and a 12-month high of $231.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

