SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 98,041 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $7,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAP. Capital International Investors boosted its position in SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after buying an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in SAP by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,022,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,281,000 after purchasing an additional 95,451 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 5.0% in the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,541,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,854,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,899,000 after purchasing an additional 616,301 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SAP by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $123.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $145.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.35. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $125.28.

SAP Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on SAP from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €135.00 ($145.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

About SAP

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.