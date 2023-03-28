Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,309 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,693,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $57.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.15. The company has a market cap of $141.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.543 dividend. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

