Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $6.45 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 303.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 32,055 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 107.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 104,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average of $62.02. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

