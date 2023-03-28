Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 1,558 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 81.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.53.

Intuit Stock Down 0.6 %

Intuit stock opened at $426.94 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $507.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $412.07 and a 200 day moving average of $403.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $119.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

