Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 8,206 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,206 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 2,504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.87. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Barclays increased their price objective on JD.com from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Benchmark lowered their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

