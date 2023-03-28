Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 5,287 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sony Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Sony Group Stock Down 1.0 %

SONY opened at $86.64 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.40 and its 200 day moving average is $79.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 8.43%. Research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

