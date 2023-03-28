Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

Shares of ZTS opened at $165.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $201.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.49. The company has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

