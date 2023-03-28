Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,683 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 420,763 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in Intel by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.48.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

