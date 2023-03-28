6,273 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.6 %

DIS stock opened at $95.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.27 and its 200-day moving average is $98.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Huber Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.